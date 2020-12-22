Taylor Manzare graduates from University of Tampa
Taylor Manzare of Niagara Falls graduated from the University of Tampa on Dec. 5 with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
The virtual commencement ceremony included 618 undergraduate and graduate candidates. The ceremony included remarks by UT President Ronald Vaughn, James S. MacLeod, chair of UT's Board of Trustees, Leslie Jones, UT assistant dean of the College of Social Sciences, Mathematics and Education, and the student challenge speaker.
Additionally, each graduate received a personalized video commemorating their achievement.
Nazareth dean's list
Nazareth College in Rochester has released its Fall 2020 Dean's List. A student's grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean's list at Nazareth.
Local Dean's List students:
• Abby Blount of Lockport
• Elina Chase of North Tonawanda
• Alexandria Criswell of Lockport
• Lydia Dewart of Barker
• Hannah Dlugosz of Lockport
• Natalie Gismondi of Niagara Falls
• Elizabeth Humphrey of Wilson
• Gabriella Litwak of North Tonawanda
• Alyssa Long of Middleport
• Allie Norwood of Lockport
• McKenna O'Rourke of North Tonawanda
• Kayla Petri of Niagara Falls
• Kristen Prohaska of Lockport
• Kyle Wiesinger of Wilson
