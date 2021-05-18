Matthew J. Murphy Jr. golf tournament coming up
The 27th annual Matthew J. Murphy Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit Empower is set for June 14.
The event features golf, food and a chance to win auction items while raising funds for programs and services that help people with intellectual or developmental disabilities to live fulfilling and independent lives.
This team-scramble tournament will be held at the Niagara Frontier Country Club in Youngstown. Check-in begins at 10:30 a.m. A BBQ lunch and shotgun is scheduled for noon.
New this year is a station-style dinner format, including a raw bar followed by the presentation of the Mary & Neil Gruppo Service Award and premium auction items.
Cost is $740 per foursome or $185 per golfer. All proceeds go to support Empower’s mission of helping people with disabilities live full, enriching lives.
Registration closes on May 31. To register, contact Krystle at 297-0798, x120 or kdaloise@empower-wny.org.
NT library board to meet
The North Tonawanda Public Library Board of Trustees will hold its next meeting at 4 p.m. on Monday in the library conference room.
Pursuant to COVID-19 regulations meetings are currently not open for public comment.
For a list of all meetings held at the library, please visit http://www.ntlibrary.org
Ransomville retirees to meet
The Ransomville Rural Retirees are meeting again, starting today, at the American Legion hall on Ransomville Road.
Doors open at 11 a.m. Bring a dish to share and your own silverware. After lunch, there’ll be BINGO on disposable boards; bring your own daubers or chips. There’s plenty of room for social distancing.
All senior citizens in the area are invited to join in RRR gatherings. For more information, call Jan at 395-9111.
