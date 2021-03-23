The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is now holding its annual Great Plant Sale online for the second year in a row. Since December, different categories of plants have been released to the public on the 15th of the month with early access to members on the 14th. March 15 was the last release and all orders are due by April 15. Orders placed online will be available for pick up at the Botanical Gardens in early May just in time for the start of gardening season.
Plant categories already released include a wide variety of perennials, shrubs, hanging baskets and mixed containers, tropical houseplants, carnivorous plants, trees and fruit trees, orchids and coleus.
The final release of plant categories includes over 90 types of annuals, hundreds of small potted succulents and an expanded selection of vegetables and herbs. The final and newest category is called the “Mini Pennies”. According to the horticulture staff at the Botanical Gardens, the Mini Pennies are the cutest perennials you will ever see. These baby perennials come in small, four-inch pots and were grown with love from seed this year by the dedicated horticulture team. Though they may look “mini” at the time of pick-up, with a little time and patience, these babies will flourish and fill your garden for many years to come. As always, the sale features many plants propagated from the Botanical Gardens’ extensive collection.
The plant sale is a very important fundraiser for the not-for-profit organization, organizers say.
All plants are available for purchase online with curbside pickup at the Botanical Gardens. Pick up will take place May 5 through May 8 and May 12 through May 15. Buyers must sign up for a pickup time through the link provided via email. Buyers may place multiple orders and can sign up for one pick-up day and time. Further instruction for pickup will be sent via email after the purchase. Botanical Gardens’ members receive 10% off their order and organizers suggest becoming a member or renewing a lapsed membership to save 10%.
Use #TheGreatPlantSaleOnline and @Buffalogardens when posting and tagging on social media. Proceeds benefit the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens Society Inc., a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization with a mission to inspire curiosity and connect people to the natural world through its historic living museum.
