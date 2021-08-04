BOCES summer program enjoys K9 presentation  

Recently, Niagara Academy School Resource Officer Deputy Benjamin Eodice and teacher Josh Grant arranged for a K-9 presentation at Orleans/Niagara BOCES’ Niagara Academy as a part of their summer ESY (Extended School Year) program. The Niagara County Sheriff’s Department partners with the school in education and safety throughout the school year.
“Lieutenant James Hildreth and his K-9 dog Taz have worked with us for years,” said Assistant Principal Michelle Kulbago. “They came out to meet the students and provided three lively presentations teaching students about safety practices and showing how helpful K-9 dogs are to the police and the safety of the public. The students and staff loved the presentations and time with Taz.
"We are so grateful for the support of our local sheriff's office and all law enforcement! Niagara Academy students and staff also want to wish Taz a happy retirement in a few weeks and thank him for his great service also!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.