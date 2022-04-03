ALBION — The Cobblestone Museum will present two virtual lectures in April that are inspired by its acquisition of the Vagg blacksmith shop and residence in Childs.
The first lecture, from 7 to 8:15 p.m. April 5, is by Civil War re-enactor and hobbyist blacksmith Jonathan Bernard, who will give an interactive overview of blacksmithing and the manufacture of metal products in the United States in the 18th and 19th centuries. His presentation considers the influence of the Civil War on the evolution and use of the traveling forge. He'll demonstrate using a replica traveling forge wagon; it's one of only three working replicas in the U.S. re-enacting community.
The second lecture, from 7 to 8:15 p.m. April 26, features Lori Osborne, director of the Frances Willard House Museum and Woman's Christian Temperance Union Archives in Evanston, Ill., talking about Willard's leadership of the influential, national social reform-minded organization in the late 19th century.
In the 19th century, Joseph Vagg was a blacksmith in Childs and his wife, Nellie, was an active proponent of temperance.
The Cobblestone Museum began arranging virtual lectures as a fundraiser in 2021, in response to COVID-19 safety guidelines that discouraged crowds gathering. The first virtual lecture drew registrants from eight states and Australia, according to museum assistant director Sue Bonafini.
“The beauty of a virtual program is the ability to reach a wider audience and the museum doesn’t have additional costs for a speaker to travel to Orleans County,” she said.
The registration fee for each lecture is $5. To register and obtain the program link, visit www.cobblestonemuseum.org/events, or call (585) 589-9013 to arrange viewing of either lecture on the "big screen" at the Cobblestone Church.
Sponsors of the series include Rochester Arc and Flame Center, Newstead Equestrian Center in Akron, Bloom Wellness in Churchville and Royal Equine Veterinary Services in Lockport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.