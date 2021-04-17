Spring has sprung
The grass has riz
Do you know where
My tractor is?
• • •
Now that spring is here, farmers are on the roads with their tractors more often. Among the tasks are plowing, planting and spreading manure. Moving the equipment from field to field can be a slow process. It also is a risky process. Maximum travel speed for many tractors is 25 mph. Many of our roads are posted at 55 mph. That 30-mile-an-hour difference can lead to dangerous situations.
According to New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law, tractors and the equipment they tow on the road are required to display an SMV (Slow Moving Vehicle) sign on the back. Horse-drawn vehicles on the road also have them. An SMV sign is a neon orange triangle with red borders. Not sure what it looks like? Unfortunately, many people use them as driveway markers because they stand out so clearly. Drive along various roads in Niagara County and you’ll spot some. Legally, they are only to be used on the tractors. For a farmer, that is like nails on a chalkboard.
Many of us have stories about close calls or accidents on the roads. One farmer I know was driving from one farm to another when he was rear-ended by a car. If not for the front-end bucket that happened to be attached to his rear tires, he would have been crushed. As it was, the tractor was broken in half.
Again, tractors go at 25 mph. Most farmers understand the frustration of following a tractor or other piece of farm equipment. They try to avoid using our roads during the busiest times of day. They attempt to stay as close to the shoulder as they can. They put SMV signs on their tractors and on whatever piece of equipment they are hauling.
What we’d like to ask is that you be patient. Stay back from the equipment. Many tractors now have turning signals. Some farmers also use hand signals. (Remember those from driver education?) If you do choose to pass, please do so safely. Zipping around and then cutting in quickly can cause an accident as well.
A rural traffic jam may involve a tractor and two cars, but safety must be a priority. During planting and harvesting, there are more tractors on the road. Let’s make certain everyone gets to their destination.
Margo Sue Bittner, a.k.a. Aggie Culture, has been involved in Niagara County agriculture for 40 years. She’s had experience in dairy farming, fruit production and wine agri-tourism. Ask her any question about local agriculture and if she doesn’t know the answer herself, she knows who to get it from. Email her at margo@marjimmanor.com.
