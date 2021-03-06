Niagara County Farm Bureau will be participating in the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture's 14th annual Book of the Year program. During the week of March 15-19, various Niagara County Farm Bureau members will visit schools to read “Tales of the Dairy Godmother: Chuck’s Ice Cream Wish.”
According to the foundation's web page: Chuck‘s favorite food is ice cream. People say, "be careful what you wish for," but what harm could there be in wishing for endless ice cream? With the help of his Dairy Godmother, Chuck is taken — poof! — on a memorable and delicious adventure to a dairy farm. He finds out exactly where ice cream comes from and gains an even deeper love and appreciation for his favorite food.
Says committee chair Jeremy Silsby, “I have been reading for eight years and chaired this committee for six. We normally read to second graders, but I have read to grades K-3.” With the challenges of Covid that began last year, he explained, “We even got to reach out to adults ... when I read the book in my tractor and posted it on the Niagara County Farm Bureau Facebook page.”
Silsby went on to say, “There is an existing list of local schools that we call on every year to see if they would like to participate and I am always trying to get new schools. If a school is interested in having someone come, teachers could contact me or the Niagara County Farm Bureau.”
While schools are the main focus, members are willing to visit scout troops, home schooling groups, church groups and other gatherings of students.
Niagara County Farm Bureau President John King will also be reading the book. To enhance the story, he will read at a relative’s dairy farm. The recording will be available on the web.
And yes, I’ll be reading it as well. Check the Marjim Manor Facebook page at 3 p.m. March 18 for my version of the story.
The focus of the program is to help students understand the origins of the food they eat. Why do farmers participate? Said Silsby, “The best thing about the program is interacting with the children. They have great questions and some funny comments about farming. I would bring pictures of our equipment and explain to them what they do and how they do it. It really opens their eyes up to what we do. Truly fun to see them learn about farming.”
Past books have included “Full of Beans: Henry Ford grows a car,” which explained the uses of soybeans, and “Right this very minute,” the story of how someone in agriculture is doing something to bring food to you every minute of the day.
If you would like to have a farmer visit your classroom or would like to read, contact Jeremy Silsby thorough the Niagara County Farm Bureau page. You can also contact me.
Margo Sue Bittner, a.k.a. Aggie Culture, has been involved in Niagara County agriculture for 40 years. She’s had experience in dairy farming, fruit production and wine agri-tourism. Ask her any question about local agriculture and if she doesn’t know the answer herself, she knows who to get it from. Email AggieCultureNiagara@gmail.com.
