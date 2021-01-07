The Bergholz Fire Co. will hold its monthly chowder sale at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, only drive-thru service will be provided and organizers are reminding customers to follow all signs and directions and that no personal containers will be accepted. Orders will be taken roadside from the vehicle and chowder will be brought to the vehicle.
All chowder is being served in two-quart containers for $9.
