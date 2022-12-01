One of the most important factors to both our physical and mental health is sleep. A basic human need, it is the time when our body restores its energy sources and supports healthy brain function. Sleep is especially important for children and teens as it aids in growth and development, memory and academic performance, and emotional wellbeing. Unfortunately, quality sleep is not always accessible to all children, especially those living in at-risk communities.
When Sr. Nora Sweeney, DC, a social worker at the Mount St. Mary’s Neighborhood Health Center, witnessed children in the community she serves sleeping on floors, towels, even lawn chairs, she knew she had to act quickly. She brought this to the attention of Dave Maries, a member of the board of directors for the Mount St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation, and he was incredibly moved. Maries decided that having a comfortable mattress, soft pillow, clean sheets, and a warm quilt should not be a luxury to any child and he and Sweeney set out to find a solution.
In 2019, purely a result of Sweeney's passion to care for those she serves and Maries' business acumen and outreach to contacts, Beds for Kidz was born to serve a much-needed purpose.
The focus and mission of Beds for Kidz is to raise awareness of a devastating problem within underserved communities, raise funds to address the problem, and partner with bed manufacturers to provide bed packages to families in need. The bed packages include a book titled “Just a Silly Little Caterpillar”, by Uncle Brian, written to inspire the recipient to follow their dreams and know that their current reality does not indicate their future.
Having started with just 30 bed packages, Beds for Kidz has now surpassed their 225th bed package. That means 225 children are now enjoying sleep in the warmth, comfort and security of their own bed. They have also received the message that they are loved, cared for, and worthy of a simple luxury that many of us take for granted.
Ashley Misko, executive director of the Mount St. Mary’s Foundation, stated, “Beds for Kidz was established and privately funded by a multitude of donors partnering with a wonderful corporation that chooses to remain anonymous. The Mount St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation would like to celebrate them for giving the gift of restful sleep to a current total of 225 children! We share our immense gratitude for their support. A special heartfelt thank you to Sr. Nora and Dave, because this could not have happened without your vision and diligent work!”
To find out more about Beds for Kidz or to see how you can help, visit www.bedsforkidz.com or contact Ashley Misko at 716-298-2166 or Misko@chsbuffalo.org.
