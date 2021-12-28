The Oakwood Cemetery Association Board of Directors memorialized one of its most dedicated members by bestowing the first annual Whitney Mallam Volunteer Service Award.
Mallam, who died in June, was a direct descendent of Brigadier General Parkhurst Whitney, and was a living link to the past who served the community in many arenas. The Association chose to honor Annette Baumgarden as an individual who embodies his tradition of service.
Baumgarden, a retired Niagara Falls High School art teacher, serves as president of the Oakwood Heritage Foundation, which works to preserve and share the historic and cultural legacy of Oakwood. She has dedicated many hours as a tour guide; has donated her original artwork to the new crematory viewing room; has, with her husband, Mark, painted the interior of Oakwood House; and annually leads Spirits With the Spirits, an event which takes place each autumn. She was honored presented the award by Bonnie Mallam, Whit’s widow, at the Oakwood Holiday Party at Wine on Third.
The Oakwood Association Board of Directors is proud to recognize Baumgarden, who has been re-elected as president of the foundation for 2022. Other officers were also elected. Judie Glaser, district clerk for the Niagara Falls Board of Education, will serve as vice president. Kathy Ligammari, city clerk in Niagara Falls, will serve as secretary. Darlene Sprague, retired Information Services Administrator for the Niagara Falls City School District will serve as treasurer.
The Oakwood Heritage Foundation welcomes anyone with an interest in the community’s history or honoring the dead to join us in preserving Niagara’s history at Oakwood Cemetery. Contact Baumgarden at annettebaumgarden@gmail.com. Visit us on-line at www.oakwoodniagara.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.