Basil dealerships show support for SPCA

The Niagara County SPCA recently announced that Basil Volkswagen and Toyota donated $5,000 to the no-kill shelter on Lockport Road.
The auto dealerships had promised to make a donation every time it sold a vehicle during the month of October.
“We are incredibly grateful to the ... dealerships who continue to go above and beyond to help our homeless animals in need,” said Kimberly LaRussa, director of community engagement at Niagara County SPCA. “Our no-kill mission is only made possible by our kind-hearted community and that’s why support like this means the world.”
Lockport-based Basil Volkswagen and Basil Toyota both allow SPCA shelter dogs in their showrooms on the last Saturday of each month, exposing the dogs to more opportunities to find their forever homes, according to LaRussa.
For their part, Mike Basil and staff said they look forward to continuing to help the shelter animals throughout the year.
“My two dogs are shelter dogs and we know there’s a need and we want to everything we can,” Basil said.
