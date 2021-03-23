Anna Leeds and JonLuke Pencille earned medals in the Barge Canal Optimist Club's recent, first-ever virtual oratorical contest. The theme was “Healing the World with Optimism.”
Anna and JonLuke were each awarded a medal and a certificate. In addition, both are headed to the New York New England District competition, where they will have the chance to win a $2,500, $1,500 or $1,000 scholarship, and then possibly on to the Optimist International Regional /World Championship, where the scholarships are valued at up to $15,000.
“Anna did a wonderful job presenting her speech about doing her best and encouraging others to do the same,” club president Laurie Ferris said. “Anna stated that 'In times like the present, with Covid-19 limits the world needs some healing. Not just physical healing but mental healing. Getting together virtually, with good friends and positive people/things is one of the most important things you can do to maintain happiness and optimism. Surround yourself with people who make you happy, who make you laugh, who encourage you.'”
Of JonLuke, Ferris said, he “spoke with poise and confidence. He pointed out that 'Everyone has the power to help another person by showing compassion toward each other, being there for each other, and by doing honest deeds and saying kind words. I believe that there is good in our world. This gives me hope. The way that I carry myself and choose to live my life can help heal the world; through my thoughts, my actions and my optimism.'”
“The members of our Optimist Club have no doubt that both Anna and JonLuke have a bright future ahead of them and wish them all the best as they move on in the competition,” said Peggy Allen, oratorical contest chair.
Barge Canal Optimist Club sponsors numerous programs and service projects throughout the Lockport community that are dedicated to bringing out the best in kids.
To learn more about the club, call Laurie Ferris at 439-1518 or visit the club's Facebook page.
