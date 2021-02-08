 Ascension Living Our Lady of Peace wraps up second vaccine c linic

Associates and residents at Ascension Living Our Lady of Peace wrapped up a second COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the end of January during which 312 vaccines were administered by Walgreens.
“The second COVID-19 vaccine clinic went very smooth when considering the large number of vaccinations that were given,” noted Aaron Mruk, RN, director of quality at Ascension Living Our Lady of Peace. “Our team and the Walgreens pharmacists worked seamlessly to accomplish this important part in ending the pandemic.”
Family members joined employees in feeling a sense of relief knowing that their loved ones are being vaccinated.
“I haven’t seen my dad in almost a year,” remarked Curtis Stuart, son of an Ascension Living Our Lady of Peace resident and Stuart Sport’s Store Owner. “Getting everyone vaccinated, not only at Our Lady of Peace, but throughout Western New York will increase our chances of visiting again and improve the overall safety of all Western New Yorkers. It will be a very good day when I can see him in person again!”
During the second clinic, many associates and residents discussed what they’ve been through together and their reasons for getting vaccinated. Russell Pearce, activity associate at Ascension Living Our Lady of Peace, reflected back on what the team and residents have experienced.
“I finally feel like our community is getting ahead of this virus,” stated Pearce. “Our residents’ lives have been impacted by COVID-19. It comforts me to know that we are nearing the new normal. I made the choice to get the vaccine so that I can continue to keep my residents safe!”
“I want to say ‘thank you’ to the OLP staff for keeping our loved ones safe,” commented Beth Coleman-McAllister, Ascension Living Our Lady of Peace family member. “I know my family and others appreciate the staff’s professionalism and dedication to our loved ones, especially when we can’t be there ourselves!”
