Artists sought for returning Lewiston Art Festival

Applications are still available for the Lewiston Art Festival which will be held Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 14 and 15 in the Village of Lewiston.
Professional artists will display and sell their work and compete for prize money in the juried show.
While the Lewiston Council on the Art still hasn’t decided that the festival is definitively going to happen, they’re planning it, and waiting to see what will happen with the pandemic.
“Obviously, we can socially distance the artists, spread them out more,” Irene Rykaszewski, executive director of the Council on the Arts, said recently. “We can encourage the crowd to social distance and wear masks. But again, we don’t know what we’re going to be required to have in place, should we be allowed to have the festival at all. Like many other organizations, there are so many unknowns it makes it hard to plan anything definitively. But we’re sort of moving one baby step at a time and we’re hopefully moving forward to have the art festival on some level.”
Normally, there are as many as 160 artists at the festival and plenty of food vendors occupying Center Street between Fourth and Eighth streets. The council is offering artists who participated in last year’s virtual festival a first shot at participating this year.
Applications and instructions can be downloaded from our website: www.artcouncil.org or email: artstaff@artcouncil.org. Application deadline is April 1.
