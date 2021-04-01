People Inc.-managed Olmsted Apartments is currently accepting applications from prospective tenants who meet income eligibility guidelines. Nelson Hopkins Apartments, 5562 Davison Road, Lockport, is under the Olmsted umbrella.
There are some immediate openings and applications also are accepted for waiting lists. One- and two-bedroom apartments are available to people aged 18 years and older who have low income. Section 8 vouchers are accepted at most Olmsted properties. Preference is given to applicants who have physical disabilities and / or visual impairments.
Also under the Olmsted umbrella are Austin Manor, Bawny Excelsior/ HUD and Gratwick Manor apartments in Buffalo, Elizabeth Harvey Apartments in North Tonawanda and Haskell Stovroff Apartments in Cheektowaga.
Olmsted apartments feature a kitchen with stove and refrigerator, utilities for water and garbage removal, and air conditioning. One small pet is allowed per unit. On-site laundry facilities, community rooms and on-site management are available. The complexes are sited near bus routes and shopping.
For income eligibility details and an apartment application, email housing@people-inc.org or call (716) 880-3890.
People Inc., a non-profit health and human services agency, provides programs and services to more than 10,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, special needs, families and older adults throughout Western New York and the Greater Rochester region.
