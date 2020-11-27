M&T Bank’s 35th annual Gift of Warmth campaign is underway. Through Jan. 8, Western New Yorkers can donate new gloves, mittens, scarves, hats and coats for children and adults, at any of M&T’s 64 area branch offices.
Again this year, M&T is working with The Salvation Army and the Buffalo Bills on the campaign. The Salvation Army will facilitate the delivery of donated goods to local families in need. The Bills plan to execute creative promotional efforts to encourage donations from the community.
“As the region continues to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, many families are experiencing economic hardships that may force them to make difficult financial decisions and prioritize other needs ahead of purchasing necessary winter clothing to stay warm in the months ahead,” said Jim Jarosz, M&T Bank group vice president for retail banking in Western New York. “At a time like this, we can’t let our neighbors bear the brunt of Buffalo’s cold alone.”
“Initiatives like M&T Bank’s Gift of Warmth can help fulfil a critical need especially in a city that experiences severe winters like Buffalo,” said Major Annette Lock, director of operations for The Salvation Army of Buffalo. “We hope our neighbors will support this year’s campaign and help ensure children and families have the warm winter clothing they need.”
“This year, that need is as great as ever and we’re working hard to raise awareness across our platforms, and finding new ways to encourage our fans to make a difference,” said Dan Misko, Pegula Sports & Entertainment’s senior vice president of business development. “We’re always amazed by our community’s generosity – and with the needs our region is facing today, we can’t wait to see Bills fans and Western New Yorkers step up yet again.”
M&T branches in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming counties are participating in the campaign. Most branch lobbies are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
