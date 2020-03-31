Numerous virtual education programs are being offered free of charge by the Alzheimer's Association Western New York Chapter this month, while social distancing and stay-at-home recommendations remain in place to fight COVID-19. The programs are accessible from any location via computer or mobile device.
To register for a class and learn how to access it, visit: bit.ly/WNYeducation or call 1-800-272-3900.
Classes, dates and start times are as follows.
Overview of Virtual Programs and Services: April 3, 2 p.m.; April 17, 2 p.m.
Understanding Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia: April 7, noon; April 14, noon; April 21, noon; April 28, noon; April 29, 8 a.m.
Know the 10 Warning Signs: April 10, 2 p.m.; April 24, 2 p.m.
Effective Communication Strategies : April 2, 6 p.m.; April 22, 8 a.m.; April 30, 6 p.m.
Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors: April 9, 6 p.m.; April 15, 8 a.m.
Legal and Financial Planning for Dementia: April 8, 8 a.m.; April 16, 6 p.m.
Dementia Conversations: April 23, 6 p.m.
Meaningful Activities for Family Caregivers: April 20, 1:30 p.m.
• • •
Caregiver support group meetings are also being offered via telephone conference calls and webinars. To learn more about taking part in a virtual support group meeting, visit: bit.ly/WNYsupport.
The association’s around-the-clock Helpline is also available to answer questions about programs and how to access them, address concerns, and discuss other resources. That number is 1-800-272-3900.
Confidential care consultations to discuss care planning, finances and more remain available via the Helpline. Video chats are also possible.
The association has a dedicated website to help caregivers whose loved one is at home and those whose loved one is residing in an assisted living facility. That website is: alz.org/COVID19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.