9th annual Hospice Gran Fondo slated    

Registration for the 2022 Hospice Gran Fondo is now open. The name Gran Fondo translates to “big ride” and is known for scenic routes, open country roads and fun pit stops along the way. It's a fundraiser for Niagara Hospice.
The ride is slated for Aug. 6 on the Niagara Hospice campus. Participants can raise money one of two ways: in-person on ride day, or on their own any time during the month of August as a "virtual" rider.
The Hospice Gran Fondo is open to riders of all abilities, individuals and teams. Riders can choose a 15-mile, 33-mile or 62-mile route. Each route features rest stops with snacks and water. A post-ride party is held afterward. Those who don't wish to ride can purchase tickets for the party only.
For more information about the ride or the party, and to register online, visit: www.HospiceGranFondo.com.
Anyone who's interested in volunteering for or sponsoring the ride should contact Allison Bolt at 716-280-0766 or allison.bolt@niagarahospice.org.
