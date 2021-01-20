600 cats find new homes in 2020

Ten Lives Club cat adoption group’s offsite adoption location at the Eastern Hills Mall adopted out 600 cats and kittens in 2020. This brings the total number of adoptions done at this location to 2,123 in two and a half years.
In 2020, this location was closed for several months as shopping malls were not able to be open due to COVID restrictions. Now open with limited capacity, the Ten Lives Club at the Eastern Hills Mall is continuing to do adoptions to finding every cat a home.
The mall location is the nonprofit's biggest adoption location as they can hold around 35 cats and kittens in the store. It is not uncommon for this location to adopt out 70 cats in a months’ time.
To see all the cats available for adoption at this and their other adoption locations, visit their website at www.tenlivesclub.com or by calling their Main Shelter at 646-5577 ext. 1.
