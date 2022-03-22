Thirty-two students at the Orleans and Niagara career and technical education centers brought home honors from the Area I Regional SkillsUSA competition on March 8. Many of the students advanced to the New York State competition slated in Syracuse.
SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. SkillsUSA, a nonprofit national education association, serves middle-, high school and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.
Winners at the regional level in 2022 competition are listed here.
• • •
Allison Dent, Royalton-Hartland High School and Cosmetology II student at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center, first place in Cosmetology / senior.
Jeanelyz Gonzalez-Riley, Lockport High School and Cosmetology I student at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center, first place in Cosmetology / junior.
Miya Goodale, Barker High School and Health Occupations Technician I student at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center, first place in CPR & First Aid.
Seth Parsons, Starpoint High School and Early Childhood Education II student at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center, first place in Early Childhood Education.
Xavior Fitzgibbons, Wilson High School and Project Based Engineering II student at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center, first place in Employment Application Process.
Mara Santoro, Lockport High School and Cosmetology II student at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center, first place in Esthetics.
C.J. Uptegrove, Starpoint High School and Diesel Tech I student at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center, first place in Precision Heavy Equipment.
Jayden Colletta, Royalton-Hartland High School and Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering I student at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center, first place in Related Tech Math.
Colby Blake, Christ the King Academy and Culinary Arts I student at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center, first place in Restaurant Services.
Sawyer Braley, Albion High School and Welding II student at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center, first place in Welding.
• • •
Tyler Hutcheson, Niagara Wheatfield High School and Building Maintenance Management I student at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center, second place in Carpentry.
Sarah Baker, North Tonawanda High School and Cosmetology II student at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center, second place in Cosmetology / senior.
Bryce Wilson, Albion High School and Diesel Tech I student at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center, second place in Diesel Mechanics.
Alyson Berner, Royalton-Hartland High School and Early Childhood Education I student at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center, second place in Early Childhood Education.
Lenora Mercurio, Niagara Wheatfield High School and Fashion Design / Interior Decorating I student at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center, second place in Job Demo A.
Brason Dobson, Niagara Falls High School and Computer Technology II student at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center, second place in Related Tech Math.
Sebastian Cribbs, Starpoint High School and Diesel Tech I student at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center, second place in Small Engine Service.
Olivia Brien and Nolan Dodge, both Lockport High School and Film & Visual Effects student at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center, second place in TV / Video Production.
• • •
Savannah Sine, North Tonawanda High School and Graphic Communications I student at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center, third place in Advertising Design.
Zoeya Berning, Newfane High School and Animal Science II student at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center, third place in Animal Careers.
Charles Rickard, Royalton-Hartland High School and Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering II student at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center, third place in CNC Milling.
Lydia Samson, Barker High School and Health Occupations Technician I student at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center, third place in CPR & First Aid.
Team: Arianna Kush and Maleah McKinney Updegraph, Lockport High School, and Amber Hoerner, Royalton-Hartland High School, all Security and Law Enforcement I students at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center, third place in CSI Team.
Ava Chambers, Medina High School and Early Childhood Education II student at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center, third place in Early Childhood Education.
Lorna Becker, Royalton-Hartland High School and Conservation I student at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center, third place in Extemporaneous Speaking.
Team: Christian Lates and Ashley Stanczyk, Royalton-Hartland High School, Jack Whipple, Lyndonville High School, and Rachel Hill, Medina High School, all Allied Health students at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center, third place in Health Knowledge Bowl.
Madison Kelley, Royalton-Hartland High School and Allied Health student at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center, third place in Job Interview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.