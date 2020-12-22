The Grigg Lewis Foundation Workership Program will offer paid summer internship opportunities to select college students in 2021.
Any resident of eastern Niagara County who will be enrolled in any college in the fall of 2021 may apply for an internship with a local nonprofit agency, as may any student who's enrolled at Niagara University or Niagara County Community College.
To view the list of available intern positions, go to www.grigglewis.org/workership or visit the third-floor reference desk at Lockport Public Library.
Internship applications are being accepted by the sponsored agencies between Dec. 15 and May 12.
