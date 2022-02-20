NIAGARA FALLS — Chef Bobby Anderson has looked backward to see a way forward in the city. The F-Bites proprietor is opening Cataract House Restaurant and Academy at 310 Rainbow Blvd.
The Cataract House menu is inspired by the 1859 menu from the original.
Anderson curated a menu that pays homage to the decadent dishes served at the historic Cataract House, but has added a modern twist.
“We’re doing a remix on all the food they served,” Anderson said. “We’ll have roasted pheasant tacos, oxtail gumbo and red snapper almondine. We’re modernizing but staying true to what they served.”
Last summer he employed 21 students at Cantina Falls next door to the new restaurant. This year he expects to double that number. Students work 4 hour shifts and even have a Starbucks takeout window.
Anderson has big plans for the culinary environment on Old Falls Street.
“What I really can’t stand in this community is they shoot good money at bad projects,” Anderson said. “Within five years I envision this as the international food hub. I am here to curate culinary creativity. Right now you have lopsided Pakistani food — which is very popular — but we need more.”
As Anderson spoke, a crew of 12 students were next door at his F-Bites Cantina Falls as part of the Food Pathways program from Niagara Falls High School with the help of the The Food and Fork Network and Niagara University’s Global Tourism Institute. That program will be written about in more detail some time in the coming week.
The new Cataract House will directly connect visitors to the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, where they can learn more about the historic hotel that employed freed slaves and was a stop on the Underground Railroad.
“The history happened right here and we have to tell it in as many places to as many people as we can,” said Ally Spongr, the NFNHA’s director of public art. “That’s a vision we all share.”
The Cataract House Restaurant & Academy will also serve as a micro gallery, and the first featured artist is Tyshaun Tyson, who works with NFNHA in directing art and the growing collection of historical murals.
Anderson’s energy is contagious.
“If people keep writing about it, and dreaming it,” he said. “I will keep building it.”
