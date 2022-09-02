• CHEER: Ed Tase of Lockport has been elected president of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York. This nearly lifelong volunteer firefighter has served with not one but two local companies, Frontier and South Lockport, and as a FASNY officer has championed the value of and advocated fiercely for volunteer fire companies. Recruitment to replenish thinned ranks across the state is priority No. 1 for FASNY’s new leader and his plan involves persuading the state to pony up real incentives to serve. Surely every community that relies on a volunteer fire company for rescue services, plural, would agree that’s needed. Hopefully the message delivered by Tase — and reiterated by rural and suburban constituents across the state — is heard.
• CHEER: For the first time, Niagara County Community College has been recognized as a top 10 performer among higher education institutions in New York state for recruiting and retaining students pursuing non-traditional fields of study. The Nontraditional Exployment & Training (NET) Program recognized NCCC specifically for its success in supporting men pursuing degrees in nursing and allied health programs. There’s a lot to like about NCCC, from the affordability to the wide range of certificate and degree programs that help people prepare for further study or, oh so valuable these days, skilled or specialized work. NET’s mission is to end occupational gender domination, which limits economic growth and opportunity while reinforcing gender stereotypes and inequality. It’s good to see NCCC recognized for doing its part to dispel misinformed old notions about “women’s work” and “men’s work.”
• CHEER: The U.S. Department of the Interior recently designated the New York State Canalway as a National Water Trail. The national designation for the Canalway Water Trail is part of larger investments, including efforts to pass the National Heritage Area Act of 2021 in the U.S. House of Representatives to reauthorize the country’s 55 National Heritage Areas for 15 years, as well as his support for a $29 million investment in those same areas. New York’s 450-mile route was the largest addition this year to the National Trails System. The hope, according to Bob Radliff, executive director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, is that the national designation for the canalway is a boon to the state’s tourism economy and its commerce more broadly.
• JEER: While state officials say the effort to limit the flow of illegal guns into New York is showing results, shootings remain far above the five-year average of 2017-2021. According to reports, 25.7% more people suffered not-fatal gunshot wounds and 51.8% more people were shot to death in the first seven months of this year than the average for the preceding five years. Those are scary numbers and they're based on reports from police in 20 cities, towns and counties participating in New York state’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination initiative. Those are pretty rough numbers but there is a chance the tide could turn. Gov. Kathy Hochul said 6,007 illegal firearms were seized statewide by police agencies from January through July, 20% more than in the same seven months of 2021. We'll see how those seizures impact shooting numbers the rest of this year and in to 2023.
