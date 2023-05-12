• I am a candidate currently running for the Niagara Falls City School Board.
• I am a master’s degree Registered Nurse. I am originally from PA where I grew up and obtained my nursing degree. I moved
to Niagara Falls in 1989. I am a resident of the City of Niagara Falls and have worked as a nurse in Western New York since
then. I graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology/Chemistry from Niagara University and a Master of Science
Degree from Daemen College in Nursing Executive Leadership & Change. While working as a nurse, I worked in the ER,
ICU, Med/Surg, Hospital Supervision and Quality/Compliance areas. I also taught nursing at Trocaire College for a semester.
I recently retired and enjoy volunteering for various community service programs.
• I am troubled by what I see in the current school curriculum in New York State. Our school district high school graduation
rates, although improved, are still way below the national average. I oppose CRT and sexual orientation of our youth. I
appreciate children learning real-life skills.
• My belief is that we are all the same with some unique differences, but we all bleed red. We are all God’s children. We
should be standing together in unity while celebrating our unique selves rather than creating division.
• I have several grandchildren of different ethnic backgrounds that attend school here. I love each one of them. Each one is
uniquely different but wonderful. None of them should be made to feel different because of their skin color. They should each
have the same opportunities.
• I want them all to have a successful education and opportunities for a better life. I don’t want them to be afraid to go to school
because of potential physical and/or emotional violence that may happen that day.
• If elected to the school board, I will stand to protect all our children and work towards better parent/guardian/teacher
collaboration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.