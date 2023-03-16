County accepting shelter reservations
The Niagara County Park – Krull, Oppenheim, Royalton Ravine, West Canal Marina and Burmaster at Bond Lake.
Shelter availability is expected to go quickly, particularly for summer events.
Jeff Gaston, director of Niagara County Parks, said reservations can be made at www.naigaracounty.com under the “How Do I” tab. There are also shelter maps available and a list of parks rules and policies.
Figure Skating club hosting event
The Niagara University Club Figure Skating is hosting their first show and open skate on March 30.
The show will range from graceful figure skating programs to humorous comical performances. Admission to this event is free and open skate will cost $3 per person. Event being held at Dwyer Arena on the NU campus starting at 5 p.m.
Falls Education Foundation hosting dinner
At 5 p.m. on May 3, the Niagara Falls Education Foundation will hold its annual Scholarship & Alumni Recognition Dinner at Antonio's Banquet & Conference Center, 7708 Niagara Falls Blvd.
The 2023 dinner will honor Distinguished Alumni Russell Petrozzi, the vice president of Capital Cleaners, LSHS 1975, and Emerging Leader Sanquin Starks, NFHS 2001.
The Foundation ensures athletic and educational programs are provided to students in the Niagara Falls City School District, and provides scholarships to NFHS Seniors. Alumni and volunteers work throughout the year to raise funds to provide opportunities for students and future leaders. Alumni and businesses support the Foundation through their personal and corporate contributions.
Contact Judie Glaser at 425.2966 or jglaserpr@gmail.com for ticket information.
NCCC Seeking Film and Animation Submissions
Niagara County Community College is looking for filmmakers to submit their works to the NCCC Film and Animation festival, which will take place on Saturday, May 6 at the school’s Sanborn campus. One of the biggest portions of the event is an international film competition, which presents cash prizes and awards for best film in a variety of categories including: Drama, Comedy, Animation, Documentary, Music Video, Horror, and Experimental. Submissions can be made to: niagaracc.suny.edu/ncccfilmfestival. They are due by April 1.
The NCCC Film and Animation festival awards more than $1,700 in prizes, including three special “716” awards. New this year, this college is awarding two $2,000 scholarships to local high school students whose films are chosen as the best WNY high school student film and best WNY high school animation.
The event brings together filmmakers, animators, actors, and enthusiasts from across Western New York and beyond. Guests will experience continuous screenings of finalists’ films, displays, exhibits, workshops, and more. This year’s keynote speaker is Gregory Lambersome, director of nine feature films, author of 15 published books, and co-founder of the Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival. In addition, the College will honor Chris Cosgrave of Cheektowaga recipient of the 2023 WNY Filmmaker of the Year award.
The event is free and open to the public.
To register, please visit: Event Management and Registration Control - (hud.gov)
New York - Please join the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Buffalo Office for our Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Landlord Symposium! The symposium will be held virtually on March 15, 2023, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm.
HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher Program is the federal government's major program for assisting very low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled to afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market. Since housing assistance is provided on behalf of the family or individual, participants are able to find their own housing, including single-family homes, townhouses, and apartments.
The Housing Choice Voucher program helps landlords find prospective tenants and provides landlords with rental income. HCV tenants tend to be stable and long-term.
This Symposium is an opportunity for you to learn the basics about the Voucher Program and get program updates.
Register here for a link to the event: Event Management and Registration Control - (hud.gov)
Event contact: Ashley Graves, Ashley.S.Graves@hud.gov
For more information about HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher program, visit:
https://www.hud.gov/topics/housing_choice_voucher_program_section_8#hcv01
Video: HCV Program: Basics, Benefits, and Ways to Participate:
https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/hcv/landlord
HART, Inc. (Home Assistance Referral Team) Partners with Elderwood at Wheatfield to present “FBI Perspective on Elder Fraud: Realities, Losses, and Prevention”
HART, Inc. will host a presentation on Elder Fraud presented by the FBI titled FBI Perspectives on Elder Fraud: Realities, Losses, and Prevention on Wednesday, March 22nd at 7pm. The presentation will be held at Elderwood Residences at Wheatfield, 100 Crescent Court, Wheatfield, NY. An FBI Supervisory Special Agent from FBI Buffalo will be the featured presenter and will talk about elder fraud cases that are impacting people in WNY. In addition, tips and suggestions will be provided on ways to prevent yourself and your friends from becoming victims. Each year, millions of elderly Americans fall victim to some type of financial fraud or confidence scheme including romance, lottery, and sweepstakes scams, to name a few. “We are honored to have the opportunity to partner with the FBI for this very important topic,” said Executive Director, Christine S. O’Hara. “Bringing awareness to our community and to the individuals we serve can help prevent this growing crime.” “At Elderwood at Wheatfield, we strive to provide whatever is needed for our residents to live safe and comfortable lives. Providing this presentation is another way to let them know that we care about them and their protection,” said Tammy Ooft, Administrator at the Elderwood at Wheatfield Independent Living facility and a member of the Board of Directors of HART, Inc. The event is open to the public, but limited seating is available. If you would like to reserve a spot, please call HART, Inc. at 716.754.8313. “The FBI’s participation is not, and should not be perceived as, an endorsement of any product, service or enterprise.” HART, Inc. is a home care referral service that connects seniors and others with qualified care, allowing them to remain independent in their own homes. HART serves Niagara and Erie Counties.
