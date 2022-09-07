Buffalo-Niagara Buddy Walk
LEWISTON — The Lewiston Peach Festival Parade is the venue for the Down Syndrome Association of Niagara’s 24th Buffalo-Niagara Buddy Walk.
Participants in the all-inclusive buddy walk are asked to wear a lime green shirt. On-site registration is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Fourth and Ridge streets; the fee is $10 and registered participants younger than 18 will receive carnival ride tickets and Hibbard’s Custard tickets. The parade begins at 11 a.m. Any Buddy Walk participant who’s unable to walk the route can ride the Discover Niagara Trolley.
For more information check the Down Syndrome Association of Niagara Inc. Facebook page.
Radio reading service for sight-impaired
To see or not to see ... that shouldn’t be the question.
Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service exists for members of the community who are blind or sight-impaired.
Every day, volunteers read newspapers, books, magazines and other printed materials, over the air on a 24/7 basis, as well as online to any internet-connected device. The service is free.
To learn more and “see” what you’re missing, call 716-821-5555 or visit nfrradioreading.org.
Finalists set penguin chick naming contest
There’s one day left to choose a name for the Aquarium of Niagara’s Humboldt penguin chick.
From Aug. 17-28, the public was invited to submit names for a $23 donation in support of the aquarium’s Humboldt penguin colony. The aquarium received more than 50 submissions and raised nearly $2,000 to assist with the costs associated with caring for this threatened species.
The aquarium’s zoological team reviewed all the submissions and selected their top three names:
• Cusco — A city in southwestern Peru (Humboldt penguins are Peruvian birds) that was once the capital of the Inca Empire. Today it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
• Gus — Remember Gus Gus, the mouse from Disney’s Cinderella? He loved his treats, and penguins are always looking for their next snack!
• Boldt — It’s a shortened version of the species “Humboldt” and a nod to their speed. Humboldt penguins can reach up to 25 miles an hour while swimming!
The male chick hatched at the aquarium this past April along with another male chick who has been named P.T. by a generous donor who made a substantial gift toward the 2018 renovation of the Aquarium’s penguin habitat.
Voting is free at tinyurl.com/33fnnyzb and ends today. The winning name will be announced on Friday.
The chick is currently on exhibit at Penguin Coast and can be identified by the pink band on his right wing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.