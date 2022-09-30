Deposits for Food offers support
Deposits for Food has presented checks to four Niagara County food pantries throughout the summer. Since the Earth Day checks given to the pantries, bringing the nonprofit initiative's total to over $100,000; the organization has presented additional checks in June, July, August and September totaling $4,000.
D4F's founder, Angelo Sarkees of Lewiston, is continuing the collection efforts in preparation for the annual Thanksgiving/Christmas donation in early November. The goal being $3,000-4,000.
Sarkees asks that anyone wishing to contribute returnable containers or copper and brass scrap metal can contact him at sarkeesa@yahoo.com. he would like to thank Pat Lechman plumbing for his generous copper/brass donation earlier this summer. As usual, he is appreciative of his private donors and Doug Adamson, of Porter Empty Returns in Ransomeville for his support and assistance.
Falls firefighters hosting memorial service
The City of Niagara Falls Fire Department Mutual Aid Association will be honoring its deceased members of the Niagara Falls Fire Department who have answered their final alarm during this past year.
The event will be held at Firehouse 8, Hyde Park Boulevard and Royal Avenue at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Those being honored:
• Louis T. Sciarrino
• James E. Flack
• Mark J. Trane
• John M. Ayers
• Robert C. Andrews
• John J. Paul
• Patrick D. Gray
• Michael Bobby
A breakfast and brief ceremony will be held at the Como Restaurant immediately following the service.
All members of the NFFD Mutual Aid Association Honor Guard will be in attendance and off and on-duty members of the fire department in Class A uniforms with caps.
Fire Department member’s families are also encouraged and welcome to attend this tribute and ceremony.
Veterans One-Stop Center awarded $750K
Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced a $750,000 federal grant for the Veterans One-stop Center of WNY. The funding was awarded through the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program (SSG Fox SPGP).
“The Veterans One-stop Center has done a wonderful job of being a trusted and accessible central point of contact for Western New York veterans,” said Congressman Higgins. “This significant federal award will allow for expanded outreach and support services to the good men and women who bravely and faithfully served this country who may be struggling.”
The SSG Fox SPGP was formed under the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act, supported by Congressman Higgins, and signed into law in October 2020. Congress authorized $174 million for the program which funds community-based suicide prevention and mental health initiatives for veterans.
The Veterans One-stop was among just 80 grants awarded nationwide through this program this year. This is the organization’s first time receiving this grant. Congressman Higgins wrote a letter of support.
The Veterans One-stop Center of WNY is a non-profit organization connecting veterans and their families to services ranging from housing and healthcare to benefits and peer support. For more information about the Veterans One-stop Center visit: www.vocwny.org or call 716-898-0110.
The SSG Fox program is named in honor of U.S. Army sniper instructor Parker Gordon Fox who died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 25. The Veterans Crisis Line is available 24/7 to those in need; dial 988 for the crisis hotline and press 1.
Meat raffle coming up
The Youngstown Free Library will be hosting a Meat Raffle on Friday, Oct. 14 at the Youngstown Fire Hall. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the first draw to be held at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $12 (cash or check only) which include entry, beer, wine and soda. Patrons may bring their own snacks, and should bring $1 bills to participate in the raffle. Basket raffles and a 50/50 raffle will also be held during the event.
Tickets will be available pre-sale at the Youngstown Free Library or at the door (cash or check only). All proceeds go to support programming at the Youngstown Free Library. Call the library or 716-622-0373 with any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.