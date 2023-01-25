Taste of Buffalo applications available
The Taste of Buffalo has set a Feb. 17 deadline for restaurants, food trucks and wineries to apply for the 2023 festival. Applications can be completed at www.tasteofbuffalo.com.
“This is a very exciting year for the Taste of Buffalo as we are preparing to celebrate our 40th birthday,” said Elizabeth Mamot, 2023 Taste chair. “We welcome the area’s best restaurants, food trucks and wineries to join us and take advantage of a unique opportunity to promote your offerings to food lovers throughout Western New York and beyond. It’s a great way to reach people who might not otherwise visit your location.”
The Taste of Buffalo takes place on July 8 and 9 along Delaware Avenue and Niagara Square in downtown Buffalo. To be considered for entry, brick and mortar restaurants must be open to the public, operate year-round in Western New York, and offer seating at their principal place of business. Food trucks may also apply. Wineries must be open year-round in the Niagara Escarpment, Lake Erie or Finger Lakes wine region.
Complete eligibility requirements and application details are available at www.tasteofbuffalo.com.
Coffee with Chris and Morinello
State Assemblyman Angelo Morinello will join County Legislator Chris Voccio at Coffee with Chris at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.
“Assemblyman Morinello has vast experience as both a judge and a state legislator and should bring an interesting perspective,” Voccio said.
Coffee with Chris is held at Cristoforo Colombo Society at 2223 Pine Ave. Voccio brings Tim Hortons coffee. No reservations needed. For more information, call 716-696-0086.
Jigsaw puzzle competition
Lockport Public Library, 23 East Ave., will host a jigsaw puzzle competition from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 18. The competition is open to individuals and teams of up to six people; individuals may be teamed up. Each team will get the same jigsaw puzzle. The challenge is to complete as much of it as possible before time runs out. Prizes will be awarded. Registration is required (teams should register only once).
Support groups meeting
Support groups organized by the Mental Health Association in Niagara County are now meeting at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 140 Rainbow Boulevard, Niagara Falls.
Depression & Anxiety group meets every first and third Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) group meets every first and third Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Mental Wellness group meets every second and fourth Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Peer Support group meets every second and fourth Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
The newly formed Suicide Survivors group meets at Niagara County Community College, Building E, Room 106, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Cancelations are posted on Facebook.
For more information, contact Chris Warden at 716-425-1458 or cwarden@mhanc.com.
Nicotine cessation help
Learn2QuitNY, a free,six-week text program released by the New York State Smokers’ Quitline, provides step-by-step guidance to quitting nicotine. Enroll by visiting nysmokefree.com/text.
The program includes daily texts that support weekly goals.
Quit Coaches are available seven days a week at 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487) and nysmokefree.com to help develop quit-plans, navigate triggers and use medications to break nicotine addiction.
