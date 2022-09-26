NAF grant cycle open
The Niagara Area Foundation is now accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations for its 2022 grant cycle. Proposals should align with the NAF Council’s youth enrichment or environmental quality goals and pursue maximum positive impact on Niagara County.
Specifically: youth enrichment proposals would build stronger communities through the enrichment of youth, positive youth development, and equity and inclusion; and environment-related proposals would support and enhance education and awareness about the importance and creation of a healthy, vibrant and safe ecosystem for Niagara County residents. Preference is given to projects located within or serving urban and rural low-income communities.
Approximately $60,000 is available in the current cycle; the maximum grant award is $10,000.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. Oct. 14 and can be submitted online at www.TheNiagaraAreaFoundation.org.
NAF is a division of the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo. Its goal is to provide support for nonprofit organizations, and philanthropic initiatives for Niagara County residents.
Nicotine cessation help available
Learn2QuitNY, a free, comprehensive six-week text program released by the New York State Smokers’ Quitline, provides step-by-step guidance to quitting nicotine. Enroll by visiting nysmokefree.com/text.
The program, developed by clinicians, researchers and computer programmers at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, includes daily texts that support weekly goals. Many texts include links to detailed information on topics such as weight gain, how to be around others who use tobacco and nicotine replacement therapy.
Quit Coaches are available seven days a week at 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487) and nysmokefree.com to help develop quit-plans, navigate triggers and use medications to break nicotine addiction.
Most New York residents are eligible to receive a free starter supply of NRT via mail, typically in the form of nicotine patches, nicotine gum or nicotine lozenges. When used as instructed and in combination, NRT products can double or triple the odds for success.
