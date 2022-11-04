REAL ID requirement for travelers pending
In another six months, citizens will need a REAL ID to board any domestic flights, enter a military base and access certain federal facilities, Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski advised this week.
“The (federal) REAL ID requirement was supposed to take effect on October 1, 2020 but was postponed several times due the pandemic. However, it appears almost certain there will be no further delays and you will have to have a REAL ID to board any flight in the United States,” Jastrzemski said.
New York’s REAL ID license, Enhanced Driver’s license and a passport all meet the federal requirements. Citizens will still need a passport to fly to other countries.
“I often urge people to strongly consider getting a passport since it will cover domestic flights, trips to Canada and any other international travel,” Jastrzemski said. “While it costs a little more than the New York State Real ID and Enhanced licenses, it is good for 10 years and will meet every one of your travel needs.”
To learn more about the different ID options, visit https://dmv.ny.gov.
For passport requirements, go to https://tinyurl.com/cnvjzwkp.
Art Guild hosting Fall Exhibit
The Niagara Arts Guild presents its 74th Fall Art Exhibit beginning Saturday with an opening celebration and awards from 2 to 4 p.m. The juried exhibit and sale is at the History Center of Niagara, 215 Niagara St., Lockport. It continues though Nov. 29.
Marie Prince, master in arts from SUNY College at Buffalo, serves as judge of the show. Prince works in all paint and collage media, and has exhibited at the Kenan Center, Karpeles Manuscript Museum, Oshei Women’s and Children’s Hospital, and WNED Studios. Prince also illustrates children’s books.
Viewing hours at the History Center are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can help choose a Viewer’s Choice Award.
WYNIL offering rides to the polls
The Western New York Independent Living family of agencies is offering free curb-to-curb rides to polling places for citizens with disabilities.
In Niagara County, van rides to any of four early voting sites are available today, and to citizens’ local polling places on Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Early signup is encouraged, as seats are limited. Call 716-836-0822, extension 108 or extension 150, after verifying your polling place at the Niagara County Board of Elections website.
Free child admission at the aquarium
As part of NOCO Day at the Aquarium of Niagara on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. guests will receive free child admission with every paid adult admission.
A scavenger hunt and face painting are among the special activities, along with pop-up displays featuring winter energy saving tips and NOCO’s sustainable initiatives, including its interactive bug encounter which recycles food waste to create a sustainable protein source for use in animal and aquaculture feed.
