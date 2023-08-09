Singles Meet & Greet on Friday
Singles Social Club will host “Meet & Greet” at Tim Horton’s, 8500 Niagara Falls Boulevard (by Ollies in Mil-Pine Plaza) from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. All singles are invited. For more information call 716-550-1232.
Bond Lake event looks to the stars
In advance of the annual Perseid meteor showers peaking late Saturday night and early Sunday, the Bond Lake Park Environmental and Beautification Committee will host plotting of the stars in Perseus and other constellations, to make them more recognizable, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Nature Center at Clyde Burmaster Park, 2571 Lower Mountain Road.
When the Perseid meteor showers peak, observers should be able to see 50 to 100 shooting stars per hour radiating from the upper body of the constellation Perseus, according to the committee.
The star plotting program is open to all ages. Admission is free. For more information, call Carol at 716-694-3488.
Fiore memorial golf tourney
The family and friends of John J. Fiore will host the 14th annual John Fiore Foundation Golf Tournament at Willowbrook Golf Course on Saturday, beginning at noon.
Fiore died in the crash of Flight 3407 in Clarence on Feb. 12, 2009. He had dedicated his life to his family and our country, spending 30 years in both the Marine Corps and the Air Force. A veteran of the Vietnam war, Desert Storm and the war in Iraq, he retired from active duty in 2006 and was due to retire from his civilian post at Washington Mills in 2011. The proceeds of this year’s tourney are earmarked for WNY Heroes and Ronald McDonald House of WNY.
The golf tournament is fully booked but the raffles and auctions are open to the public.
NT museum anniversary Saturday
The North Tonawanda History Museum, 712 Oliver St., will observe its 20th anniversary Saturday with festivities from noon to 4 p.m. Live performances are by John Radich and the Buffalo Ukelele Club, and a barbershop quartet. There’s a door prize and a basket raffle. Admission to the museum is free. Jamie’s ice cream truck will be on the premises from noon to 2 p.m. For more information call 716-213-0554, see the Facebook page “nthistory”, or visit www.NTHistoryMuseum.com.
Girl Scouts kickoff party
Girl Scouts of Western New York will host a 2023-2024 program year kickoff party at Windy Meadows Girl Scout Camp, 5000 Cambria Road, Lockport, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. The family-friendly party is a place to learn more about Girl Scouting locally. Prospective adult troop leaders are invited as well. Games, crafts and refreshments will be offered. For more information, visit www.gswny.org or call 888-837-6410.
GriefShare program
Lockport Alliance Church, 555 Davison Road, will launch another 13-week session of “GriefShare” in September. The program is designed to offer help and encouragement to those who have experienced the death of a loved on or who would like to help someone who has experienced a loss.
Each weekly seminar offers expert teaching on topics important to people in grief via a DVD series and small group discussions. The series will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12, a Tuesday. To register, or for more information, call 716-433-3571.
