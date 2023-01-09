Singles’ meetup
NIAGARA FALLS — Singles Social Club will host “Meet & Greet” at Tim Horton’s, 8500 Niagara Falls Boulevard (by Ollie’s in Mil-Pine Plaza) from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Come out and join other singles for a cup of coffee, conversation and laughter with friends.
For more information call 716-550-1232.
Children’s holiday program
The Niagara History Center, 215 Niagara St., will host “Who Invented This?”, a program for children aged 7 to 11 years, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.
Children will be introduced to the people who came up with ideas for everyday items such as the traffic light, potato chips, the ice cream scoop, zippers and drinking straws; all of the inventors came from different backgrounds. Related activities include “Guess the Gadget” (match the inventor with their invention), “Invention Bloopers” and a craft. A snack that was an accidental invention will be served.
Advance registration is required. For fee and other information call 716-434-7433 or email info@niagarahistory.org.
Nicotine cessation help
Learn2QuitNY, a free,six-week text program released by the New York State Smokers’ Quitline, provides step-by-step guidance to quitting nicotine. Enroll by visiting nysmokefree.com/text. The program includes daily texts that support weekly goals. Many texts include links to detailed information on topics such as weight gain, how to be around others who use tobacco and nicotine replacement therapy.
Quit Coaches are available seven days a week at 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487) and nysmokefree.com to help develop quit-plans, navigate triggers and use medications to break nicotine addiction.
