Black health wellness event Saturday
The Niagara Falls (NY) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated will hold a Black Family Wellness Expo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Harry F. Abate Elementary School, 1625 Lockport St., in an effort to reduce health disparities and save lives in the Black community. This effort in Niagara Falls is aimed at addressing health disparities such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, hypertension, that negatively impact the health and quality of life for many in the community.
The local event is a part of The Links, Incorporated’s inaugural nationwide Black Family Wellness Expos being held across the country on Saturday, which aims to leverage its entire membership in the effort to improve health outcomes for Black families.
There will also be several food trucks on hand, including Dirty Bird Chicken and Waffles, Caribbean Flava and Fried Dough Truck.
Participating organizations include:
• Alzheimer’s Association
• American Red Cross
• Community Health Center of Niagara
• Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County
• Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative
• Kidney Foundation of WNY
• Kidney Health Together
• NFMMC-P3 Center for Teens, Moms & Kids
• Niagara County Department of Health
• Niagara Falls City School District
• Niagara University Levesque Institute
• Roswell Park Institute
• St. Mary’s Hospital
The Family Wellness Expo contributes to The Links National Wellness Expos effort to raise awareness about conditions that shorten or impact the quality of life for those in the Black community. The entire Black family is included, from infant to senior citizen. Some of the issues the Family Wellness Expo will address include: topics could include: pre-natal and newborn issues; maternal health; breast and prostate cancer awareness; kidney disease; heart health; blood donations; organ/tissue donor awareness/signup; dental health; mental health awareness and resources; aging; dementia; and more.
Dementia caregiver assistance
The Alzheimer’s Association® Western New York Chapter offers a variety of programs to assist caregivers of people living with dementia, including monthly support groups. As pandemic restrictions continue to ease, a “hybrid” of meeting opportunities exists, many in-person, some virtual and a few involving both options.
The chapter produces a quarterly program guide that includes all groups, and references additional educational and support services. Download the guide at https://www.alz.org/wny/helping_you/program-catalog, or request a mailed copy by emailing program.wny@alz.org or calling 716-626-0600, extension 313.
Services for the legally blind
New York State Commission for the Blind partners with not-for-profit agencies to provide free vocational rehabilitation and other services to legally blind New York state residents, including children, adults and older adults. The purpose is to help blind residents achieve economic self-sufficiency and full integration into society. For more information, visit visionloss.ny.gov or call 1-866-871-3000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.