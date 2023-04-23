NCCC hosting job fair
Niagara County Community College is hosting its annual Spring Job from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. This open house-style event is free and open to the public. Attendees will have the chance to meet with representatives from area employers in the Learning Commons on the college’s Sanborn Campus at 3111 Saunders Settlement Road.
“We look forward to welcoming community members who are planning to enter the workforce, looking for new opportunities or just exploring job options,” said Spring Job Fair organizer Shannon Stott of the NCCC Career and Transfer Services office. “Our aim is to help participants take the next steps in their careers.”
Employers that will be recruiting at NCCC’s Job Fair include:
• Arrow Systems, Inc.
• Chiavetta’s
• Empower
• Erie County Medical Center
• Fresenius Kabi
• Horizon Health Services
• Hospice & Palliative Care
• Intandem
• Just for Kids
• Kelton Enterprises
• McGuire Group
• Mount St. Mary’s Child Care Center
• New Directions Youth and Family Services
• New York Power Authority
• New York State Police
• Niagara County Employment & Training
• Niagara Falls Country Club
• Niagara Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
• NY Army National Guard
• NY State Office of Parks & Recreation
• Revlet Sales
• Seneca Gaming Corporation
• Six Flags Darien Lake
• Tops Markets
• Turf Tec of WNY Inc.
• United States Border Patrol
• United States Marine Corps
• Venture Forthe Inc.
• Wegmans
For more information about the NCCC Spring Job Fair, contact Stott at 716-614-6268.
Friends of NU Theatre gala coming up
The Friends of Niagara University Theatre will host the 37th annual Friends of Niagara University Theatre Gala on Saturday, May 6. The 2023 Gala will be a live, in-person event which will include a 4 p.m. performance of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” at the Leary Theatre within the Elizabeth Ann Clune Center for Theatre, Clet Hall, and a cocktail reception, dinner and silent and live auction immediately following in NU’s Russell J. Salvatore Dining Room.
Tickets for the gala are $175 per person, with sponsorship levels available. Visit theatre.niagara.edu/support or email: friendsnutheatre@gmail.com for more information.
Directed by Robyn Horn, music-directed by Bridget Moriarty and choreographed by Terri Filips Vaughan, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” (April 27-May 7) was nominated for 10 Tony Awards and won four.
