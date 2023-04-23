NCCC hosting job fair

Niagara County Community College is hosting its annual Spring Job from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. This open house-style event is free and open to the public. Attendees will have the chance to meet with representatives from area employers in the Learning Commons on the college’s Sanborn Campus at 3111 Saunders Settlement Road.

“We look forward to welcoming community members who are planning to enter the workforce, looking for new opportunities or just exploring job options,” said Spring Job Fair organizer Shannon Stott of the NCCC Career and Transfer Services office. “Our aim is to help participants take the next steps in their careers.”

Employers that will be recruiting at NCCC’s Job Fair include:

Arrow Systems, Inc.

 Chiavetta’s

 Empower

 Erie County Medical Center

 Fresenius Kabi

 Horizon Health Services

 Hospice & Palliative Care

 Intandem

 Just for Kids

 Kelton Enterprises

 McGuire Group

 Mount St. Mary’s Child Care Center

 New Directions Youth and Family Services

 New York Power Authority

 New York State Police

 Niagara County Employment & Training

 Niagara Falls Country Club

 Niagara Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

 NY Army National Guard

 NY State Office of Parks & Recreation

 Revlet Sales

 Seneca Gaming Corporation

 Six Flags Darien Lake

 Tops Markets

 Turf Tec of WNY Inc.

 United States Border Patrol

 United States Marine Corps

 Venture Forthe Inc.

 Wegmans

For more information about the NCCC Spring Job Fair, contact Stott at 716-614-6268.

Friends of NU Theatre gala coming up

The Friends of Niagara University Theatre will host the 37th annual Friends of Niagara University Theatre Gala on Saturday, May 6. The 2023 Gala will be a live, in-person event which will include a 4 p.m. performance of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” at the Leary Theatre within the Elizabeth Ann Clune Center for Theatre, Clet Hall, and a cocktail reception, dinner and silent and live auction immediately following in NU’s Russell J. Salvatore Dining Room.

Tickets for the gala are $175 per person, with sponsorship levels available. Visit theatre.niagara.edu/support or email: friendsnutheatre@gmail.com for more information.

Directed by Robyn Horn, music-directed by Bridget Moriarty and choreographed by Terri Filips Vaughan, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” (April 27-May 7) was nominated for 10 Tony Awards and won four.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you