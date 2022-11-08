Coffee with Chris
Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman will join County Legislator Chris Voccio at Coffee with Chris at 9 a.m. Saturday.
“Brian Seaman has front line insight on crime in New York State and restrictions on law enforcement,” Voccio said.
Coffee with Chris is held at Cristoforo Colombo Society at 2223 Pine Ave. Voccio brings Tim Hortons coffee. No reservations needed. For more information, call 716-696-0086.
Support groups meeting
Support groups organized by the Mental Health Association in Niagara County are now meeting at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 140 Rainbow Boulevard, Niagara Falls.
Depression & Anxiety group meets every first and third Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Grief Support group meets every first and third Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
DID Social group meets every second and fourth Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Peer Support group meets every second and fourth Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Cancelations are posted on Facebook.
For more information, contact Crystal Hites at 716-425-1458 or chites@mhanc.com.
Radio reading service for sight-impaired
To see or not to see ... that shouldn’t be the question.
Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service exists for members of the community who are blind or sight-impaired.
Every day, volunteers read newspapers, books, magazines and other printed materials, over the air on a 24/7 basis, as well as online to any internet-connected device. The service is free.
To learn more and “see” what you’re missing, call 716-821-5555 or visit nfrradioreading.org.
Dementia caregiver assistance
The Alzheimer’s Association® Western New York Chapter offers a variety of programs to assist caregivers of people living with dementia, including monthly support groups. As pandemic restrictions continue to ease, a “hybrid” of meeting opportunities exists, many in-person, some virtual and a few involving both options.
The chapter produces a quarterly program guide that includes all groups, and references additional educational and support services. Download the guide at https://www.alz.org/wny/helping_you/program-catalog, or request a mailed copy by emailing program.wny@alz.org or calling 716-626-0600, extension 313.
