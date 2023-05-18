LaSalle '53 class reunion
The LaSalle High School class of 1953's 70-year reunion will be held at LaSalle Yacht Club, 73 S. 68th St. (off Buffalo Avenue) on June 15, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Call in or text reservations to Tony Girasole, 716-471-9966, by June 12. Everyone pays for their own drinks and dinner off the menu. Bring memorabilia and yearbooks to share.
Good for the Neighborhood
Good for the Neighborhood returns to Niagara Falls from 4 to 6 p.m. May 24 at Packard Court Community Center, 4200 Pine Ave. The free event, organized by the Independent Health Foundation, offers health screenings, resources and information from healthcare professionals along with fresh fruits, vegetables and family fun activities.
