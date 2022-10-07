Meat raffle coming up
The Youngstown Free Library will be hosting a Meat Raffle on Friday, Oct. 14 at the Youngstown Fire Hall. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the first draw to be held at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $12 (cash or check only) which include entry, beer, wine and soda. Patrons may bring their own snacks, and should bring $1 bills to participate in the raffle. Basket raffles and a 50/50 raffle will also be held during the event.
Tickets will be available pre-sale at the Youngstown Free Library or at the door (cash or check only). All proceeds go to support programming at the Youngstown Free Library. Call the library or 716-622-0373 with any questions.
Canal City Oktoberfest
The Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas along with the City of Tonawanda and Tonawanda Volunteer Fire Department is is bringing the Canal City Oktoberfest to the Canal Street Pavilion 1 Main Street, Tonawanda, on Oct. 15.
The event is open to all from 1 to 8 p.m.
The event will feature authentic food, beer and music from the Auslanders and the Frankfurters. It will also feature different items from chamber members including beer from Prosper Brewing and the Beer Keep Bar and Shop. A wine garden will also be available from Tonawanda Erie Canal Gateway Lions Club. Authentic German food will be provided from the Tonawanda Volunteer Fire Department along with German desserts from Caramici’s Bakery and Outback Kettle Korn.
For more information, please contact the Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas at 716-692-5120 or Executive Director Sarah Nelson at director@the-tonawandas.com.
Ransomville library book sale
Friends of the Ransomville Library are hosting a three-day used book sale beginning Thursday at the library, 3733 Ransomville Road. Sale hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 15). For more information call 716-791-4073
Open house and basket raffle
Complete Senior Care – PACE will hold an open house and basket raffle from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 13 at its facility at 1302 Main St.
The event will spotlight long-term care planning information and a basket raffle and a 50/50 raffle.
Complete Senior Care is a managed, long-term care non-profit organization that collaborates with older adults, their family caregivers, and the community in an effort to maximize their health, dignity, quality of life, and independence in the community.
Masks are required
To sign up, request more information, or donate a basket contact Jordan at 716-285-8248 ext. 127.
Voccio to lead two foliage walks
Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio will lead two fall foliage hikes along the Niagara River Gorge.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, the group will follow the Great Gorge Railway trail from the Niagara Gorge Discovery Center, down the path of the railway, to just past the Whirlpool bridges, getting close to the rapids. Departure from the Niagara Gorge Discovery Center at 10 a.m.
On Saturday, Oct. 22, follow the rim of the Gorge from Whirlpool State Park to Devils Hole State Park and then back. Depart from the main shelter of Whirlpool State Park at 10 a.m.
Both hikes are about three miles round trip and should take less than two hours. People in decent physical condition should be able to handle these hikes.
If you have any questions please call Chris at 716-696-0086.
Nicotine cessation help
Learn2QuitNY, a free, comprehensive six-week text program released by the New York State Smokers’ Quitline, provides step-by-step guidance to quitting nicotine. Enroll by visiting nysmokefree.com/text.
The program, developed by clinicians, researchers and computer programmers at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, includes daily texts that support weekly goals. Many texts include links to detailed information on topics such as weight gain, how to be around others who use tobacco and nicotine replacement therapy.
Quit Coaches are available seven days a week at 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487) and nysmokefree.com to help develop quit-plans, navigate triggers and use medications to break nicotine addiction.
Most New York residents are eligible to receive a free starter supply of NRT via mail, typically in the form of nicotine patches, nicotine gum or nicotine lozenges. When used as instructed and in combination, NRT products can double or triple the odds for success.
