Haunted house raising funds for community
For the past five years, WNY Property Kings owners Kyle and Alisha King have brought the community a haunted house that does more than just scare – it gives back to the community.
Niagara Nightmares (formerly the 870 Lee Home Haunt) has raised more than $20,000 for charities over the years such as Niagara SPCA, Ten Lives Club, Oishei Children’s Hospital and Kyle’s Guarding Warriors.
This year the haunt has moved to 5368 Townline Road in Sanborn and will benefit Sweet Buffalo Rocks, Inc. a 501(c)(3) charity that brings smiles to children in Western New York.
“Having four children, my wife and I have always made this event about the kids. At the end of the day, the smiles we put on kid’s faces not only at the haunt, but by donating our proceeds makes it so worthwhile…even starting all the way back in July on our build, said Kyle King.
Niagara Nightmare’s famous saying is “it gets bigger and better every year” and this year is sure to be even more frightful and fun than previous years as their location sits on a much larger property. The haunt continues Oct. 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30, 31.
There is no set admission fee – guests are asked to give what they can to benefit the children’s charity, Sweet Buffalo Rocks.
This year’s haunt will have a prison theme!
Visit Niagara Nightmares on Facebook to stay up to date: https://www.facebook.com/Niagaranightmares .
Reception to open exhibit at county courthouse
Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh, New York State Supreme Court Judge Frank Caruso and Bob Richardson, president of the Niagara County Bar Association, will host a reception for the opening of a panel exhibit, The Lemmon Case: 1852-1860, A Prelude to the Civil War, from 5 to 6 p.m. today in the rotunda of the Niagara County Courthouse, 175 Hawley St., Lockport.
The exhibit, presented by the Historical Society of the New York Courts, will be on display through Oct. 28 at the courthouse and is open to the public weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Lemmon Case: 1852-1860, A Prelude to the Civil War exhibit, which highlights this landmark Court of Appeals case, features a video narration by James Earl Jones with an introduction by Chief Judge Janet DiFiore. The exhibit is intended to educate the public on the role of the New York courts in paving the way for the abolition of slavery. Through the facts of the case, we learn how the courts helped free eight enslaved young women and children who sailed into New York harbor with their owners from Virginia. The New York courts’ ruling was in direct conflict with the Supreme Court’s Dred Scott decision of 1857, and it represented the most unyielding statement made against slavery by any court in the United States prior to the Civil War.
Francis Center hires new director of children’s programs
Francis Center, which has been offering educational and emotional support for Niagara Falls children since 1997, has hired Mary Elizabeth Smith, as director of Children's Program’s. She will be replacing Elizabeth Neumeister, OSF, who recently retired after 25 years as director.
Smith will be responsible for supervising daily operations of the Francis Center Children's programs and building and maintaining relationships with the Niagara Falls School District and other community partners.
Smith comes to Francis Center Children's Program with 24 years of experience as an educator. She has served in both private and public schools and possesses a Master of Science in Education from Niagara University and a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from SUNY Fredonia. She bases her philosophy of teaching on addressing the social-emotional development of the whole child and the importance of building self-confidence and an appreciation for learning. She also sees the encouragement of respect and kindness as highly important, values that underpin the Francis Center Children's programs.
The Francis Center has served the Niagara Falls community for 25 years offering a variety of programs that teach children fundamentals that contribute to a healthy, happy, productive life: knowledge, kindness and creative expression. In a welcoming, safe environment, they enrich their academic skills (reading, math and language) while encouraging appropriate social behavior enroute to stronger self-confidence and appreciation for learning. The Francis Center is located at 335 24th St.
Voccio to lead foliage walk
Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio will lead a fall foliage hikes along the Niagara River Gorge this weekend.
On Saturday, Oct. 22, follow the rim of the Gorge from Whirlpool State Park to Devils Hole State Park and then back. Depart from the main shelter of Whirlpool State Park at 10 a.m.
Both hikes are about three miles round trip and should take less than two hours. People in decent physical condition should be able to handle these hikes.
If you have any questions please call Chris at 716-696-0086.
