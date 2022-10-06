Coffee with Chris and county clerk
Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski will join County Legislator Chris Voccio at Coffee with Chris at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
“County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski has a multitude of responsibilities, many located in Niagara Falls at the Trott Center, and he’ll have a lot of interesting things to discuss, including some that are in the news daily,” Voccio said.
Coffee with Chris is held at Cristoforo Colombo Society at 2223 Pine Ave. Voccio brings Tim Hortons coffee. No reservations needed. For more information, call 716-696-0086.
Artplark hosting En Plein Air event
Join artists from the Niagara Painters Group and others working on site at Artpark for an afternoon of outdoor painting from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday during the En Plein Air event.
It's organized in collaboration with Niagara Arts & Cultural Center (NACC) and Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University.
Participants from the Niagara Painters Group include Kelly Lang Buckley, Karen Foegen, Roy Fink, Donna Hale, Jeannette Pikturna, Kath Schifano, Joan Langley Shaw, Carol Case Siracuse, and Liz Spector, among others. This group organizes plein air painting sessions across the region and educates viewers about the process and techniques of painting outdoors. The group was started in 2013 at the Niagara Arts & Cultural Center.
Participants are asked to bring their own art supplies.
Fall themed food and beverages from local businesses will be available both for sampling and for purchase. Offerings from Village Bake Shoppe, Southern Tier, Hamburg, Community Beer Works, Resurgence, and Hartman’s Distilling, among others. Try your luck at a special raffle with fall Artpark merchandise for sale. This is a free, non-ticketed event.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day event
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will host the second annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day with the raising of the Six Nations Wampum by the Niagara River Haudenosaunee Dancers at 4:30 p.m. on Friday at Terrapin Point at Niagara Falls State Park.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day was created to honor the past, present, and future of indigenous peoples and acknowledge the legacy of colonialism while raising awareness of its present-day impact on their communities.
The Niagara River Haudenosaunee Dancers are a Tuscarora-based international dance troupe which includes dancers from among the Six Nations. Founded by the Nina and Orville Greene Family, the mission of the group is to preserve and share the cultural heritage of Haudenosaunee People through traditional songs, dance, stories, and craft making.
Signatore welcomed to Tonawandas chamber
New administrative assistant Sandy Signore has joined the Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas, according to Executive Director Sarah Nelson.
"We are very excited to welcome Sandy to our team, Nelson said.
To contact her, call 716-692-5120 or admin@the-tonawandas.com
Wayans cancels casino show
Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino has announced that the performances by comedian Damon Wayans scheduled for the Bears Den Showroom on Oct. 28 and 29 have been canceled.
Refunds for ticket purchases made through Ticketmaster.com will be issued automatically. Refunds for tickets purchased in-person at any Seneca Resorts & Casinos retail site must be requested in-person, with proof of purchase.
Ticketholders who purchased tickets through a third-party ticket broker must contact that third-party entity to seek a refund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.