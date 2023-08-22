Jazz service at Lewiston Presbyterian
The First “Jazzyterian” Church of Lewiston is offering a jazz worship service at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday.
Renowned Western New York organist and pianist, Bob Hull, is music director for the church and will be coordinating the musical offerings. Various local musicians and vocalists will be participating.
“This special service is our way to pay tribute to the Village of Lewiston’s highly successful annual Northwest Jazz Festival and is a perfect way to extend the festival into Sunday,” stated Rev. Catherine Rieley-Goddard. She added that the service is open to all and refreshments will be served.
The church is located at 505 Cayuga St., Lewiston. It is handicapped-accessible and parking is available on the street or in the back parking lot.
The First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston is the oldest and most historic in the Village and played a major roll in the Underground Railroad that helped secure freedom across the Niagara River to Canada for many slaves during the Civil War.
St. Sarkis' annual picnic is Sunday
St. Sarkis Armenian Church is holding its annual Armenian Picnic from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at 300 9th St.
The event features free food (shish kababs, pilaf, bean salad and dolmas), a bake sale (choreg, cheese boreg, assorted cookies), a basket raffle, and Armenian music and dancing.
Air base hosting free concert Thursday
The 914th Air Refueling Wing is scheduled to host a free concert from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
It will be open to the public however, seating is limited and only those with tickets will be allowed access. For ticketing information, go to NiagaraFSS.com.
The U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band will present Rhythm in Blue, the unit’s jazz ensemble.
Organizers describe the group as “stellar” with its program presenting exciting and uplifting music to inspire patriotism and tell the Air Force story.
