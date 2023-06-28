Breakfast served at County Fair
The Niagara County Fair Farm City Breakfast is back after a three-year break.
The first Farm City Breakfast was held at Niagara County Farm and Home Days in 1962. The 2023 breakfast will have a slightly different format and location on the Niagara County fairgrounds: next to the updated 4-H Milk Bar, starting at 8 a.m. Aug. 2, opening day of the fair.
Tickets are $10 per person; admission to the fair for the day is included. There’s no charge for children aged 6 and younger. The breakfast menu will include eggs, sausage, diced potatoes, and cinnamon rolls all served by 4-H volunteers.
A limited number of tickets are available at the Administration Building on the fairgrounds, 4489 Lake Ave., between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Dementia caregiver assistance
The Alzheimer’s Association® Western New York Chapter offers a variety of programs to assist caregivers of people living with dementia, including monthly support groups. As pandemic restrictions continue to ease, a “hybrid” of meeting opportunities exists, many in-person, some virtual and a few involving both options.
The chapter produces a quarterly program guide that includes all groups, and references additional educational and support services. Download the guide at https://www.alz.org/wny/helping_you/program-catalog, or request a mailed copy by emailing program.wny@alz.org or calling 716-626-0600, extension 313.
Support groups meeting
Support groups organized by the Mental Health Association in Niagara County are now meeting at different times and locations.
Suicide Survivors group meets at Niagara County Community College, Building E, Room 106, from 6 to 7 p.m. every first and third Wednesday of the month.
Depression & Anxiety group meets at Heart, Love and Soul Daybreak Center, 924 Niagara Ave., Niagara Falls, every first and third Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Mental Wellness group has two locations: Heart, Love and Soul Daybreak Center, 924 Niagara Ave., Niagara Falls, every first and third Thursday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; and Save the Michaels House of Hope, 81 Walnut St., Lockport, every first and third Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) group meets at Hart, Love and Soul Daybreak Center, 924 Niagara Ave., Niagara Falls, every second and fourth Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Grief support group meets at Heart, Love and Soul Daybreak Center, 924 Niagara Ave., Niagara Falls, every second and fourth Thursday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Cancelations are posted on Facebook @ Mental Health Association in Niagara County.
For more information, or to register for a group, contact Chris Warden at 716-425-1458 or cwarden@mhanc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.