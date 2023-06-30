Aquarium extending hours
Beginning today, the Aquarium of Niagara is extending its hours through Sept. 3.
Sunday through Thursday, the aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, the aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There will also be an extended schedule of programming featuring penguin, seal and sea lion presentations, as well as educator-led species spotlights throughout the day.
The Aquarium will also host a family-friendly outdoor yoga class from 8 to 9 a.m. on July 9. The class will take place in Whirlpool Commons, the Aquarium’s community plaza. Combo tickets offering discounted admission are available.
The aquarium expects to welcome more than 100,000 visitors over the busy summer season. Guests can purchase tickets both online and at the door. For more information, visit aquariumofniagara.org.
Canalway photo contest
The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is calling for entries for its 18th annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Images should convey people enjoying activities on the waterway and Canalway Trail or show the unique character of New York’s canals and canal communities.
Winning photos will be featured in the 2024 Erie Canalway calendar.
Entries must be postmarked by Aug. 25.
Images will be judged in four contest categories: On the Water, Along the Trail, Canal Communities, and Classic Canal. Judges will select first, second, and third place winning images in each category, as well as 12 honorable mentions.
Submitted images must be horizontal format and taken within the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, which encompasses the Erie, Cayuga-Seneca, Oswego, and Champlain canals and their historic alignments, as well as more than 230 canal communities.
Download official contest rules and an entry form at https://eriecanalway.org/get-involved/photo-contest.
