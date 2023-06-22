Enchanted Faery Festival
MEDINA — The annual Enchanted Faery Festival will take place downtown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Parents are encouraged to dress up along with their “little faeries” and “magical creatures” to win prizes for the best king, queen, prince and princess costumes. A parade will be held at 1 p.m.
The festival organizer, Medina Area Partnership, will have a table set up in Rotary Park, at Main and East Center streets, where participants can pick up and drop off their forms for a scavenger hunt to find 12 faeries and 10 faery houses hidden at various businesses. Prizes will be awarded. Businesses may provide small gifts or activities in their store.
There will be themed photo boards set up in the park, where pictures can be taken and children may make faery dust and have their faces painted.
UPCOMING
Local 686 retirees picnic
Monthly meetings of the Retirees’ Chapter of Local 686 UAW are on hold until September. The UAW hall on Walnut Street remains open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. To reach the benefits office, call the union hall number, 716-433-6747.
Retirees’ Chapter president Sal Pusateri Jr. announced the chapter’s annual picnic will be held on Aug. 6. The last day to reserve places is July 21. Any dues-paying retiree who’s not on the picnic mailing list may call Sue at the union hall to have their name added. For more information, call chapter president Sal Pusateri Jr. at 716-434-0262.
In September-October, the chapter will hold a special election for one Retiree Trustee. Nominations will be fielded at the Sept. 5 meeting and the election is scheduled for Oct. 3.
