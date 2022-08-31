Dementia caregiver assistance
The Alzheimer’s Association® Western New York Chapter offers a variety of programs to assist caregivers of people living with dementia, including monthly support groups. As pandemic restrictions continue to ease, a “hybrid” of meeting opportunities exists, many in-person, some virtual and a few involving both options.
The chapter produces a quarterly program guide that includes all groups, and references additional educational and support services. Download the guide at https://www.alz.org/wny/helping_you/program-catalog, or request a mailed copy by emailing program.wny@alz.org or calling 716-626-0600, extension 313.
Support groups meeting
Support groups organized by the Mental Health Association in Niagara County are now meeting at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 140 Rainbow Boulevard, Niagara Falls.
Depression & Anxiety group meets every first and third Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Grief Support group meets every first and third Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
DID Social group meets every second and fourth Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Peer Support group meets every second and fourth Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Cancelations are posted on Facebook.
For more information, contact Crystal Hites at 716-425-1458 or chites@mhanc.com.
NA meetings available daily
Narcotics Anonymous is hosting support meetings locally. Meetings are open to anyone who wants to attend, especially those who are battling addiction.
The current meeting schedule is listed here.
SUNDAYS: 7 p.m., Recovery Ink, 215 Eagle St., Medina; 7:30 p.m., Moment of Clarity, 185 Locust St. (Mack Alley), Lockport.
MONDAYS: 10 a.m., Steps to Freedom, 81 Walnut St., Lockport; 6:30 p.m., Primary Purpose, 265 Falconer St., North Tonawanda; 7 p.m., Recovery Here & Now, 140 Genesee St., Lockport.
TUESDAYS: 10:05 a.m., Principals Before Personalities, 75 East Ave., Lockport; 7 p.m., Desperately Seeking Solutions, 50 Locust St., Lockport.
WEDNESDAYS: 1 p.m., A New Way To Live, 33 Ontario St., Lockport; 7 p.m., Complete Defeat, 7720 Goodrich Road, Clarence; 8 p.m., Gratitude Speaks, 7145 Fieldcrest Drive, Lockport.
THURSDAYS: 10 a.m., Plain & Simple, 81 Walnut St., Lockport; 7 p.m., Show Up To Grow Up, 555 Davison Road, Lockport; 7 p.m., Recovery How & Why, 265 Falconer St., North Tonawanda.
FRIDAYS: 7 p.m., Keen To Be Clean, 75 East Ave., Lockport; 7 p.m., I Surrender, 265 Falconer St., North Tonawanda.
SATURDAYS: 11 a.m., No Matter What, 81 Walnut St., Lockport; 8 p.m., Against All Odds, 32 W. High St., Lockport.
The Niagara Orleans Area NA Helpline number is (716) 478-6992.
Radio reading service for sight-impaired
To see or not to see ... that shouldn’t be the question.
Niagara Frontier Radio Reading Service exists for members of the community who are blind or sight-impaired.
Every day, volunteers read newspapers, books, magazines and other printed materials, over the air on a 24/7 basis, as well as online to any internet-connected device. The service is free.
To learn more and “see” what you’re missing, call 716-821-5555 or visit nfrradioreading.org.
