Construction vendors sought
Niagara Community Action Program, Inc., is seeking licensed, insured minority-, women- and veteran-owned business vendors to bid on general needs such as supplies, heating, cooling, plumbing, electrical, carpentry work and the like, for its Rural Preservation Program. For an application or more information, call (716) 285-9681, extension 103.
Open house at Cardinal O’Hara
All middle school students and their families are invited to the Fall Open House at Cardinal O’Hara High School in the Town of Tonawanda. Families have a choice of dates, from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 29 or 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 1.
O’Hara students will lead families on a guided tour of the building, with an opportunity to meet faculty from each department and learn about the Franciscan-based, coeducational high school.
Tours will outline everything O'Hara has to offer, from its core curriculum, fine arts, and music programs, college-credit courses, honors program, scholarship and financial aid opportunities to an extensive array of sports and clubs.
Faculty members, current parents and alumni will be on hand to discuss elective classes, service projects and leadership opportunities.
Cardinal O'Hara offers a range of scholarships based on academic achievements.
For more information, contact Thomas Wilkie, director of recruitment, at 695-2600 ext. 357 or visit www.cardinalohara.com.
NA meetings available daily
Narcotics Anonymous is hosting support meetings locally. Meetings are open to anyone who wants to attend, especially those who are battling addiction.
The current meeting schedule is listed here.
SUNDAYS: 7 p.m., Recovery Ink, 215 Eagle St., Medina; 7:30 p.m., Moment of Clarity, 185 Locust St. (Mack Alley), Lockport.
MONDAYS: 10 a.m., Steps to Freedom, 81 Walnut St., Lockport; 6:30 p.m., Primary Purpose, 265 Falconer St., North Tonawanda; 7 p.m., Recovery Here & Now, 140 Genesee St., Lockport.
TUESDAYS: 10:05 a.m., Principals Before Personalities, 75 East Ave., Lockport; 7 p.m., Desperately Seeking Solutions, 50 Locust St., Lockport.
WEDNESDAYS: 1 p.m., A New Way To Live, 33 Ontario St., Lockport; 7 p.m., Complete Defeat, 7720 Goodrich Road, Clarence; 8 p.m., Gratitude Speaks, 7145 Fieldcrest Drive, Lockport.
THURSDAYS: 10 a.m., Plain & Simple, 81 Walnut St., Lockport; 7 p.m., Show Up To Grow Up, 555 Davison Road, Lockport; 7 p.m., Recovery How & Why, 265 Falconer St., North Tonawanda.
FRIDAYS: 7 p.m., Keen To Be Clean, 75 East Ave., Lockport; 7 p.m., I Surrender, 265 Falconer St., North Tonawanda.
SATURDAYS: 11 a.m., No Matter What, 81 Walnut St., Lockport; 8 p.m., Against All Odds, 32 W. High St., Lockport.
The Niagara Orleans Area NA Helpline number is (716) 478-6992.
Services for the legally blind
New York State Commission for the Blind partners with not-for-profit agencies for the blind throughout New York state to provide free vocational rehabilitation and other free services to legally blind New York state residents, including children, adults and older adults.
Services are offered in the areas of job placement, job retention, business enterprise, independent/adaptive living and children/youths, all focused on helping blind residents achieve economic self-sufficiency and full integration into society.
For more information, visit the website visionloss.ny.gov or call 1 (866) 871-3000.
