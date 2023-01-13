Children’s holiday program
The Niagara History Center, 215 Niagara St., will host “Who Invented This?”, a program for children aged 7 to 11 years, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 16. Children will be introduced to the people who came up with ideas for everyday items such as the traffic light, potato chips, the ice cream scoop, zippers and drinking straws; all of the inventors came from different backgrounds. Related activities include “Guess the Gadget” (match the inventor with their invention), “Invention Bloopers” and a craft. A snack that was an accidental invention will be served. Advance registration is required. For fee and other information call 716-434-7433 or email info@niagarahistory.org.
Grigg Lewis offers nonprofit work experience
Summer 2023 employment opportunities are available to eastern Niagara County college students who are interested in gaining experience in the non-profit field.
The primary focus of the Workership Program is to provide financial assistance to local college students while allowing local non-profit agencies to expand their summer programming which benefits the entire community. The student must be a resident of eastern Niagara County, or must be enrolled or attending a college in eastern Niagara County (Niagara University or NCCC).
Qualifying students should apply to the non-profit agency directly. Applications are accepted by the non-profit agencies involved. While the Grigg Lewis Foundation, Inc. provides funding for the Workership Program, the Foundation does not accept or forward applications, nor does it take a role in selecting employees.
To view a list of available positions visit http://grigglewis.server284.com/workerships/ or for a hard copy list please visit the Lockport Public Library Reference Desk.
