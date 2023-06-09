Ransomville Community Faire
This year’s Ransomville Community Faire celebrates the 100th year of Ransomville Free Library. The celebration is slated for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the library, 3733 Ransomville Road.
Look for a parade at 11 a.m., demonstrations by Aerial Arts of Rochester at 12:30 p.m. and Sky Dive the Falls parachuters at 1:30 p.m., a basket auction, a Friends of the Library book sale, vendors, face painting, “balloon man,” demos by a Niagara County Sheriff’s K9 unit, New York Power Authority (Power Vista) and Hanna Center Martial Arts. Food service is by Filmore Methodist Church and the Ransomville Business Association. Sales are in support of the Ransomville Historical Room behind the library.
In addition, Ransomville Garden Club’s annual plant sale will take place, beginning at 9 a.m. All leftover plants will be sold off at 2 p.m.; bids start at $50 per trailer. Proceeds are earmarked for the club’s scholarship fund.
Child car seat inspections
Free child car seat checks will be performed in Lockport in two sessions early next week.
On Monday, the checks are available on a walk-in basis from 5 to 8 p.m. at Day Road Park, in conjunction with Barge Canal Optimist Club’s annual Bike Rodeo, which starts at 6 p.m. (Feel free to bring your child’s bicycle for the obstacle course).
On Tuesday, car seat checks will be done by appointment between 4 and 7 p.m. at the Niagara County Public Safety Building, 5574 Niagara Street Ext. To reserve a time slot contact Cathleen Davis at 716-438-3464 or cathleen.davis@niagaracounty.com.
Child car seat checks are done through the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.