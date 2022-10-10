NFMMC to host ‘on the spot’ hiring event
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will host an on-the-spot hiring event for registered nurses on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Antonio’s Banquet & Conference Center, 7708 Niagara Falls Blvd.
Representatives from various departments of the Medical Center, including Intensive Care, Behavioral Health, Emergency Services, Surgery, and Cardiology will be on hand to provide information, accept applications, and conduct open interviews.
The event comes after Memorial and 1199SEIU Healthcare Workers approved a new three-year agreement that includes up to $25,000 in sign-on bonuses, new competitive wages, and longevity bonuses for contract covered employees with 20 plus years of service.
For more information about open positions are Memorial, please call 716-343-3433 or visit careers.nfmmc.org.
Cardinal O’Hara goes ‘Around the World’
Cardinal O’Hara High School is hosting its 28th annual Hawk-Tion fundraiser, “Around the World in 80 Days” on Friday, Nov. 4.
At 6 p.m., doors will open and guests will be served hors d’oeuvres along with an open bar with signature drinks, while having the opportunity to bid on hundreds of silent auction items set up in the student dining room and in the adjoining hallways. Bidding will continue until 8 p.m. when a sit-down steak and chicken dinner will be served in the school gym, catered by Banchetti by Rizzo’s.
A live auction will begin as dinner ends and concludes with a grand prize and raffle drawings.
The event has raised more than $1 million since its inception.
Tickets are $80 and may be purchased by calling the O’Hara Advancement Office at 695-2600, ext. 312 or email rorr@cardinalohara.com or go online at www.cardinalohara.com.
Diabetes management workshop series
NORTH TONAWANDA — A free diabetes self-management workshop series has been scheduled over six Mondays, from 9 to 11:30 a.m., beginning Oct. 17, at North Tonawanda Public Library.
The series, presented by the Niagara County Department of Health Nursing Division, is designed to improve an individual's A1C and reduce complications associated with diabetes. Participants will enhance their ability to maintain an active lifestyle, improve problem-solving and decision-making skills, and address the challenges of living with diabetes. Workshop topics include food choices, physical activity and coping skills to maintain nutrition and a healthy weight.
Attendance at all sessions is recommended for optimal outcomes. Caregivers of people with diabetes are welcome alongside diabetics. To register, call Stacy Knott, nursing operations manager, at 716-278-1900.
More information about the workshop series is available at: http://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Services/Nursing-Division/Diabetes-Self-Mgmt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.