Child car seat check today
Free child car seat checks will be performed at Packard Court Community Center between 4 and 6 p.m. today.
During the checks, trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle. In addition, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats.
For more information contact Cathleen Davis at 716-438-3464 or cathleen.davis@niagaracounty.com.
Voccio to lead foliage walk
Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio will lead a fall foliage hikes along the Niagara River Gorge this weekend.
On Saturday, Oct. 22, follow the rim of the Gorge from Whirlpool State Park to Devils Hole State Park and then back. Depart from the main shelter of Whirlpool State Park at 10 a.m.
Both hikes are about three miles round trip and should take less than two hours. People in decent physical condition should be able to handle these hikes.
If you have any questions please call Chris at 716-696-0086.
Support groups meeting
Support groups organized by the Mental Health Association in Niagara County are now meeting at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 140 Rainbow Boulevard, Niagara Falls.
Depression & Anxiety group meets every first and third Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Grief Support group meets every first and third Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
DID Social group meets every second and fourth Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Peer Support group meets every second and fourth Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Cancelations are posted on Facebook.
For more information, contact Crystal Hites at 716-425-1458 or chites@mhanc.com.
