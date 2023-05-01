Move for Mental Health Walk coming up
Pinnacle Community Services is hosting its second annual Move for Mental Health Walk on Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. to raise awareness for mental health in the community. The event helps to raise awareness, reduce stigma and remove barriers for people affected by mental health conditions.
The 1 mile walk around Hyde Park is followed by a set-up of community vendors, as well as a series of mental health wellness workshops, including line dancing, breathing techniques, exercise practices and other activities. It's a family friendly event. Participants can connect to our participant fundraising portal, set a goal, share to their network and raise support for Pinnacle Community Services. Register for the walk at www.pinnaclecs.org/move/.
All proceeds will support community mental health through the Niagara County community. The CORE Care Management Program is one of Pinnacle’s programs that serves adults and children with mental health and other chronic illnesses. CORE’s supportive relationship with the people we serve helps them find the right care and services.
Niagara County accepting applications for correction officers
As Niagara County prepares to recruit its next round of correction officers, it is continuing to take part in a state pilot program, begun last year, which scores candidates on baseline criteria like training and experience, and eliminates the need to take a civil service exam. Niagara County is one of 40 counties participating in this effort.
Interested candidates have until May 19 to complete the application and then have until June 30 to fill out an extensive online questionnaire that covers their training, experience, any special skills and so on. All applications will be graded by New York state to create the hiring list. Candidates must still pass a physical agility test, but will be allowed a second attempt to pass if needed.
Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said correction officers are an important component of keeping communities safe.
“We will celebrate National Correctional Officer’s Week beginning May 7 because those in law enforcement know how important correction officers are to the criminal justice system,” said Filicetti. “It’s a very challenging job, but as I always say, if you are an individual with strong integrity and character, have empathy and an interest in law enforcement, consider joining our team as a correction officer.”
Those who want more information or wish to apply should go to https://niagara-portal.mycivilservice.com/exams. The starting salary range for this position is $24.90 per hour. Note that candidates on the list established from this recruitment will not be eligible to be hired until there are fewer than three active candidates on the current list or until Jan. 25, 2024, whichever comes first.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.